Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.