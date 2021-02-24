Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Opelika, AL

It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.