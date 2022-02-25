Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. The area …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 …
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday,…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. It should be a fairly …
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected f…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees…
For the drive home in Opelika: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%…