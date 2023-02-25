Opelika will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.