Opelika will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Opelika. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunders…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. …