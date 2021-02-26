 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

