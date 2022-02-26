 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

