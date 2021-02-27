Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Opelika, AL

It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.