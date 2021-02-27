It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 deg…
Opelika's evening forecast: Clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reac…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will…
Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Expect…
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…