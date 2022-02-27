Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.