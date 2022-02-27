Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Opelika, AL
