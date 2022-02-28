 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert