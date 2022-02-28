Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
