Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, …
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thun…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expe…