Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool,…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Opelika will be cool to…
Temperatures in Opelika will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Today's UV…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Opelika today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. It should be a…
For the drive home in Opelika: Generally fair. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We wil…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 51F. Winds…