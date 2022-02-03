Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.