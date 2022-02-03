Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Opelika, AL
