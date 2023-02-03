Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.