Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning from THU 9:59 PM CST until FRI 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Opelika, AL
