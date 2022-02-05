Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Opelika today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 9:52 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Opelika, AL
