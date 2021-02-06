 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Saturday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

