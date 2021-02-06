The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Saturday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool,…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Opelika will be cool to…
Temperatures in Opelika will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Today's UV…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Opelika today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. It should be a…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is mode…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees …
Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. It l…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies toda…