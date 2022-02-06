Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.