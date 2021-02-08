Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Opelika, AL
