Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in Opelika, AL
