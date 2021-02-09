Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 52-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is mode…
Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degree…
This evening in Opelika: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s ar…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Saturday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. The area…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees …
This evening in Opelika: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. …
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies toda…
For the drive home in Opelika: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. C…
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in t…