Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 52-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

