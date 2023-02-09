Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Opelika, AL
