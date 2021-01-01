Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.