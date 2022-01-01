 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Opelika, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert