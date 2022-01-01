Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Opelika, AL
