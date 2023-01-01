Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We will see some morning fog. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 10:00 PM CST until SUN 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Opelika, AL
