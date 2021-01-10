 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Opelika today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert