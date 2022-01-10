Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.