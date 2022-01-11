Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.