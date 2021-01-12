 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert