Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Opelika, AL
