Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

