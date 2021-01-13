Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.