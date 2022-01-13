Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.