Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.