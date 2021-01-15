Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.