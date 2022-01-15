 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

