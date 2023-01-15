 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Opelika, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

