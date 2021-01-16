Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.