Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Sunday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Opelika could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

