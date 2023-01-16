Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Opelika, AL
