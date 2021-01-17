Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.