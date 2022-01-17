The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Sunday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. You may want to…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reac…
Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. You ma…
For the drive home in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks li…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will…
In 2021, 20 U.S. weather disasters had losses above $1 billion each. Explore this interactive to see the impacts and high costs of disasters since 1980.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We wi…