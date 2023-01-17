Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Opelika, AL
