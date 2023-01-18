Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 6:06 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Temperatures in Opelika will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Today's condi…
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees.…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20…
Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area…
For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like…
Opelika residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degre…
This evening in Opelika: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expec…