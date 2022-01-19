 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

