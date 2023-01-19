Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Opelika, AL
