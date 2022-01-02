Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SUN 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees.…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect pe…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't go out w…
Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, …
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong g…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.