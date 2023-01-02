Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.