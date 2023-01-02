Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Opelika, AL
