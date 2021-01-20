Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
