Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.