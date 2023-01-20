Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Temperatures in Opelika will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Today's condi…
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees.…
Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area…
Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of ra…
For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like…
This evening in Opelika: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expec…
Opelika's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening, then fog developing overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.…