Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2023 in Opelika, AL

Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.